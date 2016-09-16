Mumbai, Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai.
Latest News
- States Posted at: Sep 16 2016 12:44PM image: http://www.uniindia.com/images/share_icon.jpg Share Senior SP leaders jump to resolve chacha-bhatija dispute : Mulayam, CM reject resignation of Shivpal
- Bandh on Cauvery row cripples life
- China launches second experimental space lab module
- “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi aa”
- Soumya rape-cum-murder case : SC commutes death penalty to 7-year imprisonment
Latest News
- States Posted at: Sep 16 2016 12:44PM image: http://www.uniindia.com/images/share_icon.jpg Share Senior SP leaders jump to resolve chacha-bhatija dispute : Mulayam, CM reject resignation of Shivpal
- Bandh on Cauvery row cripples life
- China launches second experimental space lab module
- “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi aa”
- Soumya rape-cum-murder case : SC commutes death penalty to 7-year imprisonment