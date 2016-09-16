Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:20 pm - Friday September 16, 2016

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi aa”

September 16, 2016 11:28 am

Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai

Mumbai,  Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

States Posted at: Sep 16 2016 12:44PM image: http://www.uniindia.com/images/share_icon.jpg Share Senior SP leaders jump to resolve chacha-bhatija dispute : Mulayam, CM reject resignation of Shivpal States Posted at: Sep 16 2016 12:44PM image: http://www.uniindia.com/images/share_icon.jpg Share Senior SP leaders jump to resolve chacha-bhatija dispute : Mulayam, CM reject resignation of Shivpal
Bandh on Cauvery row cripples life Bandh on Cauvery row cripples life
China launches second experimental space lab module China launches second experimental space lab module
“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi aa” “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi aa”