Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ is certified platinum

Lady Gaga fourth studio album ‘Joanne’ has been officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Gaga took to her Instagram account to announce her accomplishment by posting a series of pictures and thanking her fans for their support and love.

“My album #Joanne is Officially Certified Platinum in the United States! I couldn’t be more happy thank you from me and my family to you! ??,” she wrote. ‘Joanne’ was released on October 21, 2016, becoming Gaga’s fourth No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Grammy-winning pop star recently announced her rescheduled tour dates after postponing her album’s World Tour due to severe chronic pain issues.