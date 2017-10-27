‘Friends of MP’ summit to be organised on Jan 4: CM

Agencies, New York

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that ‘Friends of MP’ summit would be organised in the state on January 4 and 5, 2018. Mr Chouhan gave the information during his address at the Consulate General of India here, an official release said.

He said that ‘Friends of MP’ is a platform where the resolve for the development of Madhya Pradesh would be taken and which would play a significant role in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India.

The Chief Minister invited all the members of ‘Friends of MP’ to take part in the summit. He urged non-resident Indians to take part in the state’s development.

Besides, Mr Chouhan visited the Tandon School of Engineering in New York University where he discussed setting up of entrepreneurship incubation centres in university premises in Madhya Pradesh.

He urged the University to extend necessary support for making knowledge and technology available. Referring to Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, he said that the scheme was introduced to develop entrepreneurship among youths.