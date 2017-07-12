Fresh batch of 3,791 Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp

Agencies, Jammu

A fresh batch of 3,791 Shri Amarnath pilgrims today left from Yatri Niwas base camp here for the holy cave shrine in South Kashmir, amid heavy rains. Chanting ‘bam bam bhole’ chants, 3,791 worshippers, including 721 females and 47 sadhus, early this morning left in a cavalcade of 150 vehicles.

The devotees left for Pahalgam and Baltal to perform the pilgrimage in 105 vehicles, including 72 buses and 78 light motor vehicles. According to a senior police official, the pilgrimage was moving on peacefully and smoothly, amid heavy rains.

On the night of July 10, militants had attacked a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in south Kashmir district of Anantnag. Seven yatris, five of them women, were killed and 19 others were injured in the late night attack.