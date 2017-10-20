Four Indian Naval Ships arrive at Jakarta for port visit

Agencies, New Delhi

Three Indian Navy Ships (INS) and one Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) assigned to the First Training Squadron have arrived at Jakarta in Indonesia on Friday aiming to foster bridges of friendship, port familiarisation and exposure to trainees to the conduct of IN warship in foreign waters.

The ships are Tir, Sujata, Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi. Besides, two sail training ships namely Sudarshini and Tarangini were also accompanied, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The visit will conclude on October 22.

The visit of the ships coincides with the visit of Vice Admiral AR Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, which is the Training Command of the Indian Navy. On 18 Oct, The Admiral called on Vice Admiral ADE Taufiq R, Vice Chief of Staff, Indonesian Navy and discussed matters of mutual interest to both the countries.

The Indian Navy has imparted training to international trainees for more than four decades, wherein approximately 13500 personnel from over 40 countries have been trained. Presently seven officers from Indonesia are undergoing various Ab-initio to advanced courses at SNC.

The Command has gained the reputation of being the finest training destination by maintaining focussed approach to provide high quality training and by constant adaptation to evolving tactics and technologies, it added. The Training Squadron is helmed by Captain DJ Revar, Senior Officer First Training Squadron, who is also Commanding Officer INS Tir.