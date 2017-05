Tokyo : Japanese former world number one golfer Ai Miyazato will retire at the end of the season, the Kyodo news agency reported today.

The 31-year-old nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour would announce the decision at a news conference on Monday, Kyodo added, quoting her management.

Okinawa-born Miyazato won five titles in her rookie season on the domestic tour in 2004 before joining the North America-based circuit on a full-time basis two years later.