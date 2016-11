Former Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav passes away

Agencies, Bhopal

Former Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav passed away in Lucknow this morning. Raj Bhavan sources said that Yadav was receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. He breathed his last at around 0900 hrs.

He was 89. Yadav was the chief minister of his home state Uttar Pradesh from 1977 to 1979, when the Janata Party was in power. He was appointed as the Madhya Pradesh Governor in September 2011.

He retired after completing his five-year-term recently. Madhya Pradesh Governor OP Kohli and condoled Yadav’s demise and paid tributes to him.