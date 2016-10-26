Former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa acquitted in bribery case by CBI court

Agencies, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa today heaved a huge sigh of relief after being acquitted by a special CBI Court Judge in a bribery case for showing favours to a mining company during his tenure.

Special CBI Court Judge Dharma Goudar delivering the verdict

acquitted Mr Yeddyurappa and 12 others, including his two

sons and son-in-law, and said that ‘the prosecution had failed to prove the charges’.

Emerging from the court, Mr Yeddyurappa alleged that the case

was a political conspiracy against him. ”I have been vindicated and

had full faith in judiciary” he said.

The prosecution charge was that Mr Yeddyurappa and his kin had

taken Rs 40 crore from mining and steel major JSW. He had received the payment to a family run trust called Prerana for favours shown to the company, the charges read.

While Mr Yeddyurappa was the prime accused the others accused

in the case were his sons Raghavendra, Vijayendra and son-in-law

Sohan Kumar.