Former Heroine Upset On How Heroines Are Seen

Sonali Bendre, who is quite familiar to Telugu audiences with films such Manmadhudu, Indra, was recently in Hyderabad to deliver a talk at the FICCI ladies of Hyderabad. Reminiscing her association with Telugu language and Telugu people and Tollywood, Sonali said she learnt ‘enough’ Telugu to utter the lines on her screen. She, however, said that Telugu people are sweet, polite and gentle.

Speaking at the conference, Sonali Bendre, who wears many hats in life as mother, author, reader and former actress, said how she keep the ‘author’ in her separate from the ‘actress’ in her. “I always had issues with how actresses are seen, you know like they are just these pretty faces who move their hips well.

There were never any attempts to understand us beyond that. So I wanted to keep that away from this side of me -the writer side, which was very important to me. The actress persona, or the ‘glamour’ as they call it, is a very different side to me. I am glad I had my looks but that’s not all that I am,” said Sonali. She also revealed her humble background.

Recalling her childhood, Sonali shared where she started,”The first plane ride I took was for a shoot. My father was in a government job and we would move to a new city in every two years. I did make new friends but books were my constant companion. So my worldview has been shaped by the books I read.” On parting note, the Manmadhudu actress says that her biggest dream for the longest time is to ‘own a library’. This is certainly the other side of Sonali.