Forest employee attacked by tiger near Kaliasot dam

Bhopal: A forest employee was attacked by a tiger near Kaliasot dam on the city outskirts on Friday. Forest officials had cordoned off the area and launched hunt for the tiger.

The tiger attacked and injured the forest employee Narayan Meena near Kaliasot dam in Chunabhatti area when he was on way for his work. The employee sustained injuries in his right leg and has been hospital for treatment.

Meena was in Mendora village near the dam, when the big cat suddenly pounced on him him and caught his right leg in its mouth. Meena shouted for help. Local villagers rushed to the spot.

As villagers gathered on the spot, the tiger escaped from the spot. Meena was rushed to JP district hospital. Bhopal divisional forest officer (DFO) has said that the entire area has been cordoned off after the incident and hunt has been launched for the tiger.