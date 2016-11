Agencies, Mirzapur

Five people drowned when a truck fell into the river Ganga from Shastri bridge in Katra area of the district late last night.

Police sources here today said that the empty truck fell from the Shastri bridge on Auria- Mirzapur road at around 2300 hrs after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, cleaner and three others occupants of the truck were drowned. Efforts were on to fish out the bodies.