Five Campion roller skaters bag 3 gold, 5 silver & 3 bronze medals

Bhopal: Five talented Roller skaters from Campion School Arera Colony Bhopal take part in 63rd Inter School State Level Roller Skating Competition and performed very well and bags 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze medals in this State Level tournament.

This State Level Roller skating competition held for five days from 13 to 17 November 2017, in the Skating Rink of Satguru Public School, Chitrakoot Satna (M.P).

It is organised by the Department of School Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Five Campionites bags Gold, Silver and Bronze medals along with Trophy and Certificate of Merit in their different age and categories.

Tegbeer Singh from Std. Vth bag 2 Gold Medals in 300 mtrs. and 1500 mtrs. Quads, Chinmay Verma Std. Vth 1 Gold in 300 mtrs. Inline and 2 Silver Medals in 100 mtrs. & 2000 mtrs. in Inline, Tanmay Sinha from Std. Xth 2 Silver in 500 mtrs. & 5000 mtrs. and 1 Bronze in 300 mtrs. Inline, Anmol Dhanesh from Std. XIth bag 1 Silver in 300 mtrs. & 1 Bronze in 1000 mtrs. Quads, Akshay Sharma std. Xth bag 1 Bronze medal in 300 mtrs. Inline respectively.

All the Roller skaters represented Campion school in different age categories in this competition. In this competition more than 480 girls and boys skaters from different Government, Private and CBSE schools of ten Districts were participated.

All the Roller Skaters prepared themselves for this State Level competition under the guidance of Physical Education Teacher and Coach Mr. Sanjay Mishra. Tegbeer Singh, Chinmay Verma, Tanmy Sinha and Anmol Dhanesh are Selected also in 63rd Inter School National Level Roller Skating Competition going to be held on 8 to 13 December in Belgaon Karnataka.