First PMKK for skilling in smart cities launched

Agencies, New Delhi

Country’s first Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for Skilling in Smart Cities, was inaugurated here on Monday.

Set up in collaboration with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the centre, located in Mandir Marg area the National Capital, was jointly inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.

Inaugurating the skill development centre, Mr Singh said India has the privilege of being a young nation and it would gain from this demographic dividend to become a superpower and be amongst the top three counties in the world by 2030.

“The key to reach this milestone is by investing in our youth and making them skilled,” Mr Singh added.

Mr Singh said the government has earmarked Rs 12 hundred crore to provide skill training to economically weaker section and has set a target of generating one crore employment opportunities for youth by 2020.