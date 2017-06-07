Firing kills 6 in MP; Cong wants CM to demit office

Agencies, Mandsaur

Six people died and two sustained injuries in firing as police clashed with demonstrators today during a farmers’ agitation in Pipliya Mandi, about 20 km from here, resulting in clamping of curfew in that town as well as this district headquarters even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial inquiry and the principal-opposition Congress demanded his resignation.

“Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each would be paid against each fatality and Rs 5 lakh to every grievously-hurt person. All legitimate demands have been accepted and orders issued. The Congress’ intention was to politicise this agitation and the violence was a consequence,” Mr Chouhan wrote in social media.

Police said that it resorted to the action at approximately 1100 hrs in order to bring the situation under control as a demonstration was taking place since last night. Three of the deceased were identified as Prabhulal Patidar, Kanhaiyyalal Patidar and Babloo Patidar. Surendra and two others succumbed later. An abortive attempt was made to torch a police post. Additional personnel were requisitioned from adjoining districts.

Senior administrative officers are tight-lipped. Internet services were switched off in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts. Late last night, agitators perpetrated extensive damage to a railway crossing in Daloda, sought to remove the connector clip from the tracks and also uproot the tracks. Police employed mild force and tear gas to disperse the protestors.

“The fatalities were not caused by police bullets. The probe shall clarify the situation,” state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told the press in Bhopal. Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh – who constituted an eight-member legislators’ committee for an inquiry – and the Congress’ state President Arun Yadav are scheduled to visit Mandsaur district tomorrow for attending the funeral of those killed.

Guna Parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia described the firing as the Bharatiya Janata Party regime’s cowardly act. The peasants’ agitation commenced on Thursday in the state’s western part and was scheduled to conclude on June 10. Ratlam, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Neemuch, Mandsaur and other places witnessed fiery demonstrations.

Ryots dumped numerous tonnes of milk, vegetables, etc on streets. On Sunday, the Chief Minister met Bharatiya Kisan Sangh representatives in Ujjain and they agreed to conclude the agitation after certain demands were accepted.