Fino Finance eyes Rs. 1,000 crore AUM from MSME sector

Agencies, Mumbai

Fino Finance Private Ltd (Fino Finance), asubsidiary of Fino Paytech launched loans for MSME customers toexplore growth opportunities.

The micro-finance firm adds MSME loans to its existing offering ofjoint liability group (JLG) lending in remote rural areas.

This microfinance arm of Fino Paytech has ventured into offeringMSME loans with the launch of this product for individual smallbusiness owners in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), SudeepGupta, Chief Operating officer (COO), Fino Finance press release said.

Terming MSME sector as the next big growth driver, Mr. Sudeep Gupta,Chief Operating Officer, Fino Finance Pvt. Limited said, ‘’MSME loanis a continuation of our endeavor to pursue growth opportunities’’”We are eyeing assets under management of Rs 1,000 crore for MSMEloans in next four-five years.

We plan to raise equity of Rs 200crore from our parent Fino Paytech in four instalments of Rs 50crore each year”, Mr Gupta added. ‘’We started a pilot in Madhya Pradesh earlier this fiscal, theresults of which have been encouraging and gave us confidence tolaunch in Delhi NCR.

Going forward we will offer MSME loans in UP,Bihar and Maharashtra, where we have been doing JLG business foralmost a decade.

We intend to tap those unbanked segments withhigher loan requirements for business expansion and have validproperty documents as collateral, ‘’added Mr Gupta.

The collateral based MSME loans have an average repayment time of 36months and the ticket size ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakhs.Small business owners use the loan amount as working capital toexpand their business, increase income and improve quality of life.