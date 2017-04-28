Finch smash 34 ball 72 as GL score 7 wicket win over RCB

Agencies, Bengaluru

Bottom placed Gujarat Lions scored a convincing seven wicket win against beleaguered Royal Challengers Bengaluru with over six over to spare in the low scorin tie against thrice finalists at M Chinnaswamy stadium here today.

The locals that had been at the receiving end in the 10th edition of the cash rich IPL continued to struggle with his its high rated rated batting coming to a naught with Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers struggling and the home team making just 134 put into bat by rivals. Gujarat Lions, lost on the home turf to RCB had little to do but for a belligerent innings by South African one day player Arron finch who blazed with 72 made off just 34 balls.

He hit five boundaries and six hits over the rops and the local side was subdued. Put into bat the thrice finalists RCB continued to struggle as its top battsmen failed and some fighting efforts from Kedar Jadhav 31, made in 18 balls and Pawan Negi 32 off 19 balls gave some respect to a 135 run chase.

Despite losing two early wickers of Ishan Kishan (16) and Brenden McCullum (3) the visitors was never in threat even as captain Suresh Raina could make a cool paced 34 off 30 balls hitting four boundaries and a six.

But Finch, always known for his prowess in the one-day game or the T-20 proved the martch winner after some ordinary performance in the latest IPL edition. He took all RCB bowlers by the sword and the opposition bowling lost its scent against his array of strokes.