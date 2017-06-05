Fidayeen attack foiled, 4 militants killed by CRPF in north Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Alert troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) foiled a fidayeen attack and killed four militants in an encounter in north Kashmir district of Bandipora early this morning.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr S P Vaid said that a group of militants attacked a camp of 45 CRPF battalion at Sumbal, Bandipora early this morning.

However, alert security forces retaliated and the exchange continued for about an hour, he said. Dr Vaid said reinforcement of police and Army was rushed to the area. Later, during the search of the area bodies of four militants, believed to be foreigners were recovered.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain militants, DGP said adding the identity of the militants was being ascertained.