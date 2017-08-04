Fashion not just necessity but also a good career option

Bhopal : Doctor, engineer and management are not the only career options today. Youngsters are getting attracted towards making career in designing industry. Earlier this was treated as a hobby and part-time occupation but now possibilities of full time career are available in this field.

According to experts many changes have taken place in the fashion industry in the last three years due to which career options in fashion and interior designing have increased.

Extra batches, special classes and certificate courses have been started in various fashion institutes of the city. Interior designer Sanjay Malhotra said there is great scope in fashion and interior designing for youths with creative mind.

Both girls and boys are taking interest in this field. While the girls are doing new and creative experiments in fashion, the boys are giving new heights to their career in interior designing.