Farooq re-elected as president, Omar as working president of NC

Agencies, Srinagar Main opposition in the state National Conference (NC) on Sunday re-elected MP Farooq Abdullah as its president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah as working president. A NC spokesperson told UNI that Dr Farooq was unanimously re-elected president during a delegate session of NC held at S K Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

“The delegate session took place after a gap of 15 years,” he added. He further said that the delegate session also re-elected Mr Omar as the working president of NC. It was earlier speculated that Mr Omar will take over the position of the president of NC.

Meanwhile, addressing the delegate session, Mr Omar congratulated his father Dr Farooq for being re-elected as the president of NC. “Dr Farooq had expressed desire to step-down from the position of the president of the party.

He forced Ali Mohammad Sagar (NC general secretary) to call a delegate session and elect the president,” Mr Omar said. However, Mr Omar said that the current situation confronting the state doesn’t permit the NC to let go of a leader of a stature of Dr Farooq.

“The state is going through tough times and at this crucial time the people of J&K and NC want Dr Farooq to lead from the front,” he said. Reiterating that he is committed to work for the betterment of the people, the NC working president urged Dr Farooq to once again accept the position and guide them (NC) with his experience though these times.