Farmers selling crop by Nov 23 to get Rs 1310 crores price difference

1,65,114 registration applications received in second phase: Today is last day for registration

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Farmers registered under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana are expected to be get estimated benefit of Rs 1310 crore at prima facie as part of price difference through sale of notified crops in Mandies by 23rd November.

This amount is paid to farmers after transaction time is over and after calculation. So far, 10.03 lakh farmers, registered under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana have sold 20.92 lakh metric tonnes of agricultural product at agriculture produces marketing centers.

The quantity includes 13.16 lakh metric tonne soybean , 2.85 lakh metric tonne maize, 4.10 lakh metric tonne Urad and remaining notified crops.

Improvements in prices

Rates of soybean and maize are stable at Rs 2510 and Rs 1050, respectively under the scheme. These rates are at par with the prevailing mandis’ rates of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Showing improvements in transaction rates under the BBY scheme of oilseed crops in the last ten days, rates of groundnut has gone up by Rs. 50 per quintal (now Rs. 3095 per quintal); and rates of Til by Rs. 200 per quintal (currently Rs 5500 per quintal).

This improvement in rates of Til (sesame) is Rs. 200 per quintal above than the minimum support price. Total 1,65,114 new registration applications have been received under the scheme till today evening.

Out of this, 98002 applications have been made online by the revenue department after the scrutiny. Registration was opened between November 15 and 25, 2017 for farmers not getting registration in the first phase.

Tomorrow is the deadline for registration. Among the newly registered farmers, 43,202 farmers got registration for soybean, and 40,871 for Urad, 16,654 for Maize, 1,988 for groundnut, 3,020 for Tuar, 593 for Til (sesame), 407 for Moong and 47 farmers for Ramtil (black sesame).