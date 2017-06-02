Farmers launch agitation, Stop supplies of milk, fruits and vegetables

Bhopal/Indore : Farmers launched a ten-day-long agitation on Thursday in several parts of western Madhya Pradesh and stopped supply of food grains, vegetables and milk to protest lack of good prices for farm produce. Local consumers had to face lot of hardship pm account of peasants’ strike.

The agitation launched through social media will continue for 10 days. The agitating farmers stopped vehicles ferrying milk and emptied milk containers on roads. They also stopped vehicles carrying fruits, vegetables and food grains threw them on the road.

The business of Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Sabji Mandi, Sanyogitaganj Anaj Mandi and all the mandis of western Madhya Pradesh was badly hit due to the strike. Farmers also staged demo inside the mandis. Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sena secretary Jagdish Rawalia said we gave call for protest through the social media which has evoked a good response from farmers.

Farmers growing vegetables, onion, pulses, soyabean, tuar, arhar, food grains etc are not even recovering the money they invested. Rawalia said farmers in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Jhabua, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts are supporting the protest. Rawalia said in the mandis soyabean and tuar are selling below the minimum support price fixed by the government.

The government has no control over the market’s forces. We want to make bureaucracy aware of the ground reality in the wake of announcement by the NDA government and the state to double farmers’ income, he said adding the government should make a law so that food grains are not sold below the minimum support price.