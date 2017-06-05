Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:40 pm - Wednesday June 7, 2017

Farmers create ruckus in Sehore

June 5, 2017 10:59 am

Sehore : In Sehore the farmers’ agitation turned violent when they stopped vehicles laden with fruits and vegetables near village Saunda at the state highway and damaged the vehicles and assaulted the driver and the cleaner.

The farmers pelted stones on the police force that arrived to control the situation. Many police vehicles were damaged. About a dozen cops, including CSP SR Dandotiya, were injured in the stone pelting. Police have booked about a dozen farmers. There was a long queue of vehicles due to violence. Heavy police force was called from neighbouring Bhopal district to bring the situation under control.

Posted in: Featured, Madhya Pradesh

You might like:

Firing kills 6 in MP; Cong wants CM to demit office Firing kills 6 in MP; Cong wants CM to demit office
Looking forward to playing Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ : Anupam Looking forward to playing Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ : Anupam
Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one
Violence in Muzaffarnagar: One youth killed Violence in Muzaffarnagar: One youth killed