Farmers create ruckus in Sehore

Sehore : In Sehore the farmers’ agitation turned violent when they stopped vehicles laden with fruits and vegetables near village Saunda at the state highway and damaged the vehicles and assaulted the driver and the cleaner.

The farmers pelted stones on the police force that arrived to control the situation. Many police vehicles were damaged. About a dozen cops, including CSP SR Dandotiya, were injured in the stone pelting. Police have booked about a dozen farmers. There was a long queue of vehicles due to violence. Heavy police force was called from neighbouring Bhopal district to bring the situation under control.