Farmer agitation : Vegetable, milk shortage on Day 2

Indore : The supplies of milk, fruits, vegetables and food grains were badly hit in the state on the second day of farmers’ agitation. Police were stationed at milk and vegetable outlets in major cities across the state to ensure supplies after protesting farmers poured hundreds of litres of milk on the streets and destroyed vegetables. The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables following agitation.

In Indore farmers stopped vehicles carrying vegetables and milk and spilled milk on the road. They also beat up the people coming with the supplies of vegetables to the mandis in Indore. In Indore, Ujjain and other places police parties were deployed at dairies and vegetable markets to ensure proper supply and sale.

Farmers in several parts of western Madhya Pradesh launched a ten-day long agitation, stopping supply of milk, food grains and vegetables to protest the lack of good prices for their farm produce. Protesters had stopped vehicles carrying fruits, vegetables and food grains and emptied milk containers on roads.

The strike was called for 10 days but tension started building up on the second day due to farmers destroying their produce, leading to unavailability of milk and vegetables in the markets and at homes.

Farmers threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway on Thursday and barred trucks from carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation. Police were deployed from early morning at dairies and mandis to ensure that people did not face inconvenience. Police were also present at milk booths.