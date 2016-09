Bhopal : In a simple program held at 3rd floor Administrative Building, A M V Yugandhar, Executive Director, BHEL Bhopal bade farewell to A R Bhattacharya, General Manager on his superannuation from the organization today.

Along with Bhattacharya, 25 other employees comprising of 05 executives, 04 supervisors and 16 workers also retired from the organization. On this occasion all general managers and DROs were also present. Yugandhar in his address wished all the employees a happy retired life.