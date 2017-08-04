Fake KBC callers dupe man of Rs 1.55 lakh

Bhopal : Hello…You are the lucky winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). You’ve won Rs 25 lakh. You’ll have to deposit processing fee and tax etc before claiming the amount.

The fraudsters used to cheat gullible persons by making such calls. One of their victims Rambabu Verma, resident of Danish Nagar, had deposited Rs 1.55 lakh in different accounts but later realized that he had been duped.

Police arrested two persons and have learnt that the accused cheated some other people in the same way. AIG Cyber Shailendra Singh Chauhan said Santosh Verma complained that his younger brother Rambabu received a phone call on his mobile that he had won Rs 25 lakh in KBC. The fraudsters asked him to deposit Rs 1.55 lakh in the name of processing fee and tax.

He deposited this amount in different bank accounts. Rambabu was so happy after receiving the phone call that he deposited the amount as told and did not tell even his father and brother. Police later arrested Pushpendra Kumar and Dileep Kumar Patel from Ramnagar Satna. Both are cousins.

During interrogation they told that they used to cheat people to make quick money. Accused Pushpendra used to sell sim and recharge vouchers, while Dileep works at a hotel. Investigations are on.