Fake degree case against Smriti thrown out

Agencies, New Delhi

A city court today dismissed a case against former Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving false information regarding her educational qualification while filing an affidavit to the Election Commission. Ahmed Khan, a freelance writer had filed the complaint.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh dismissed the case on the ground that there was a 11-year delay in filing the complaint and the lack of original documents available with the Delhi University. He observed that the complaint was filed to harass Ms Smriti Irani because she is a central minister.

The complaint related to Ms Smriti Irani allegedly providing contradictory affidavits about her educational qualifications during different elections. It was alleged that Ms Irani, in her affidavit for 2004 Lok Sabha Elections stated her educational qualification as BA from Delhi University (school of correspondence) and while filing affidavit in her Rajya Sabha nomination papers from Gujarat in 2011, she said her highest educational qualification was B.com Part 1 (correspondence course) from Delhi University. It was said that in 2014 Irani gave discrepant information without clarification.