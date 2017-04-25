f you think I do not deserve national award, you can take it away : Akshay

Agencies. New Delhi

Responding to criticism over winning national award for ‘Rustom’, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has said that if people think that he doesn’t deserve the honour, they can take it away.

“I have been working in the film industry for the last 25 years and have observed that every time whoever wins a National Award, the debate starts on who deserves it.

I got it after 25 years.

If you think I don’t deserve it, you can take it away,’ Akshay said at the event by Movie Stunt Artistes Association for the insurance of all the stunt artistes who work in Hindi films.

After Akshay was selected for the National award for best actor for his performance in the crime thriller “Rustom”, loosely based on the commander K M Nanavati case, there gas been a lot of criticism from several quarters.