Eyeing for maiden meeting with President Trump, PM Modi embarks on a three-nation tour

Agencies, New Delhi

Eyeing towards “forward looking” vision in the Indo-US relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for a three-nation tour including Portugal, the United States and the Netherlands. “India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides,” Mr Modi wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Prime Modi’s visit to the US will mark his first meeting with the US President Donald Trump on June 26 in Washington. “My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Apart from official meetings with President Trump and his cabinet colleagues, Mr Modi said, he would meet American CEOs, and also interact with the Indian diaspora in the United States. He also mentioned about his visit to Portugal beginning June 24 and said during his stay, both Indian and Portuguese sides will discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science and technology, space collaboration and people to people ties”.

“I will be visiting the Netherlands on June 27,” he wrote and said during the visit, he will have an official meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima,” he wrote adding economic relations form the core of India-Netherlands bilateral relations. “The Netherlands is our 6th largest trading partner in the European Union,” the Prime Minister wrote.