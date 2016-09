Agencies, New Delhi

Members of the US Congress have come in support of India’s surgical strikes across LoC to neutralise terrorsits operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK).

India Army had forayed two to three KM into the PoK this week to strike at terrorists’ launch pads in response to the national outrage against the Uri attack that had left 19 soldiers dead.

Besides, a number of countries have also endorsed India’s stand on terrorism.