Exemplary work in MP, Shaurya Smarak Most Movitaional and Unique Site : Raghuvar Das & Devendra Fadnavis

Bhopal : Alongwith Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghuvar Das visited Shaurya Smarak today. They paid obeisance to the gallant Martyrs and inspected the Smarak.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghuvar Das said that Madhya Pradesh has undertaken praiseworthy and exemplary work through construction of Shaurya Smarak. New inspiration of patriotism has aroused on visit to Smarak .

This is a unique effort to repay the debt of the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for security of the country. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that construction of Shaurya Smarak by Madhya Pradesh government is laudable. It is an effective initiative for building patriotic society.

He further mentioned that contents and structure of Shaurya Smarak is unique. This is very motivational, beautiful and of international level. All the three Chief Ministers inspected the open air theater, gallery, Dronacharya auditorium in the beginning. They paid obeisance to Shaurya Raj Kalash came form the villages of 284 Martyrs of Madhya Pradesh and paid tribute to Martyrs at Shaurya Stambh.