Exchange of old notes to stop from today, Exchange facility of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 to continue at RBI

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central government today decided not to extend the date for over the counter exchange of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, after midnight of December 24, 2016.

After reviewing various issues related to the cancellation of legal tender character of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the Government observed that over the counter exchange of the old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination, has shown a declining trend.

The Government felt that people may be encouraged and facilitated to deposit their old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in their bank accounts. This will encourage people, who are still unbanked, to open new bank accounts.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, after reviewing the situation, the government had also permitted various exemptions for certain transactions and activities, wherein payment could be made through old Rs 500 notes.

As per the decision taken by the government today, Payments for the transactions under all the exempted categories will now be accepted only through old Rs 500 notes. Payment of School fees up to Rs 2000 per student in Central Government, State Government, Municipality and local body schools may continue for a further period from the midnight of November 24, up to and inclusive of December 15.

Payment of fees in Central or State Government colleges will also be allowed in old currencies of high denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 till December 15. Similarly, payment towards pre-paid mobile top-up to a limit of Rs 500 per top-up; Purchase from Consumer Cooperative Stores will be limited to Rs 5000 at a time; Payment of current and arrear dues to utilities will be limited to only water and electricity.

This facility will continue only for individuals and households will also be allowed in demonetised currencies till the midnight of December 15. Considering that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways have continued the toll free arrangement at toll plazas up to December 2, 2016, the Government has decided that payment at these toll plazas may be made through old Rs 500 notes from December 3 to 15.