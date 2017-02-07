Every poor family in state to have its own pucca house

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that every poor family in the state will be given patta (land right) for residential land and his house would be constructed under State Government scheme. Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing a public meeting in Ojhapurva of Rewa district.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi Bade Hanuman Triveni Bandh Prayag, Allahabad, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj and Chief Minister’s Wife Smt. Sadhna Singh were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister Chouhan said that the programme is the best example as per policy of Happiness Department of the state government.

Guru Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj has given a house constructing to his disciple Shivek Mishra. He said that the state government has made efforts that every person should have happy, peaceful and prosperous life. The mind does not get happiness from post and wealth; the happiness is in giving support, cooperate and make effort for comfort for the one who have nothing. Madhya Pradesh government has started efforts in this regard by constitution of Department of Happiness.

Handing over certificate to Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj from department of happiness, Chief Minister Chouhan said that the seer has given a marvelous house to his poor disciple. That’s why Madhya Pradesh government is felicitating him.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the government has removed all hurdles in getting primary, middle, secondary and higher education for students. A student of poor financial background needs not to be worried for fee to pursue higher education.

The Chief Minister said that the government has concerned for employment of every youth. He said that the target has been set to settle 7.5 lakh youths in self employment next year. The government will provide loan to youths and the government will take the responsibility for its easy return. The Chief Minister announced to upgrade middle school to high school in the village. He said that a health centre will be opened in the area.

The Chief Minister said health check up camps are being organised in district so that every ill person can get proper treatment. State government will extend help for treatment of serious diseases. Chief Minister Chouhan called upon saints and public gathered there to participate in Narmada Seva Yatra so that cleanliness and level of water in all rivers including Narmada can be maintained.

Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj also addressed the programme. He said that Chief Minister Chouhan had made good arrangements during Simhastha in Ujjain. Mahant Ji said that Chief Minister Chouhan will also get a place in heart of every saint and mahatma. He enhanced the respect to every family by participating in ‘grih pravesh’ programme of a poor person. The Chief Minister presented a appreciation letter, memento and a copy of Ramayan from Department of Happiness to Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj. The chief minister was feted on the occasion.