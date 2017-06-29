European Union Film Festival in Goa from Jul 1

Agencies, Panaji

The European Union Film Festival, organized jointly by the Delegation of the European Union, Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) and Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will be held in Goa from July 1 to 8.

The 8-day festival will be inaugurated by Dr Cesare Onestini, Charge d’Affaires, delegation of European Union to India, and ESG vice-chairman Rajendra Talak.

Addressing a press conference at ESG in the city, Talak said during the festival 22 award winning films would be screened and there would be three shows every day.

The Festival would premiere with the screening of a Belgian film, ‘Flying Home’.

In its 22nd edition this year, the European Union Film Festival features a bouquet of 22 latest and award winning European films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

This year, the festival would screen movies from varied genres ranging from comedy to gripping family drama, romance and adventure.

In the Festival, cine goers would find perennial themes — the redemption of love, the resilience of youth and the triumph of the human spirit in adversity, he said.

Talak further said, ‘As an endeavour of the ESG Cinephile, following the National Award winning film festival, we are bringing the best of award winning European Cinema to the film lovers in Goa.