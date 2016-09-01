EPCO Inaugurates Eco – Friendly Ganesh Idol Creation Campaign

Agencies, Bhopal

Environment Commissioner Anupam Rajan inaugurated eco- friendly Ganesh Idol “Green Ganesh” workshop and public awareness campaign conducted by EPCO at Paryavaran Parisar here today. Officers, employees of EPCO, students and citizens participated in the workshop.

It may be mentioned that in order to encourage use of clay for preparing eco friendly Ganesh Idol and to apprise people about the disadvantages of POP Idol, the campaign has been launched by the EPCO. Under this training to prepare eco friendly Ganesh Idol will be provided at various places of city.

People will be trained to make idol with their own hands and will be allowed to take idol with them free of cost. Commisioner Anupam Rajan prepared clay Ganesh idol himself on the occasion of inauguration of training programme,. Mobile Training Vehicle will conduct workshop tomorrow on September 1 at Government School of Excellence, Shivaji Nagar from 8.45 to 9.45 in the morning followed by Government MLB College, Polytechnic Square from 11.00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Similarly, mobile workshop will be held at Ganesh Temple of Piplani from 3.00 to 6.00 p.m. on the same day. On September 2, mobile workshop will be conducted at Delhi Public School, Ratibad from 9.30 to 10.30 a.m., from 3.00 to 6.00 p.m. at Mandakini Ground Kolar Road. Similarly mobile workshop will be conducted on September 3 from 11.00 a.m. to 12 noon at Government Naveen Higher Secondary School, Arera Colony followed by 3.00 to 6.00 p.m. at Dushhera Ground, Bittan Market.