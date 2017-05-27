Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in south Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

A fierce encounter ensued between militants trapped in a village and security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said here today.

They said militants attacked a security force patrol party at village Somu, Pulwama in south Kashmir last night. Security forces also retaliated ensuing an encounter.

Additional security forces were immediately rushed and the entire area and nearby villages were sealed to foil any attempt by militants to escape.

Intermittent firing continued throughout the night, they said, adding that security forces launched a major offensive with the first light this morning. Militants hiding there again opened fire, they said, adding that a house reportedly suffered damage in the encounter. The operation was going on when the reports last came in, sources said.