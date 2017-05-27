Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:47 am - Tuesday May 30, 2017

Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in south Kashmir

May 27, 2017 12:07 pm

Agencies, Srinagar

A fierce encounter ensued between militants trapped in a village and security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said here today.

They said militants attacked a security force patrol party at village Somu, Pulwama in south Kashmir last night. Security forces also retaliated ensuing an encounter.

Additional security forces were immediately rushed and the entire area and nearby villages were sealed to foil any attempt by militants to escape.

Intermittent firing continued throughout the night, they said, adding that security forces launched a major offensive with the first light this morning. Militants hiding there again opened fire, they said, adding that a house reportedly suffered damage in the encounter. The operation was going on when the reports last came in, sources said.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will begin in 2018 : Swamy Construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will begin in 2018 : Swamy
Govt starts new Twitter handle to answer GST-related queries of citizens, traders Govt starts new Twitter handle to answer GST-related queries of citizens, traders
PM Modi leaves for a four-nation tour to Germany, Spain, Russia and France PM Modi leaves for a four-nation tour to Germany, Spain, Russia and France
Class XII board results out, pass % dips, Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6% : CBSE Class XII board results out, pass % dips, Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6% : CBSE