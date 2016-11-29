Employees to be benefited by 7th Pay Commission

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the employees will be benefited by the 7th pay commission. State government fully understands the problems of the employees. Decision on their justified demands will be taken shortly. Justice will be done. Chouhan was addressing the Mahapanchayat of Employees Organisations at Mantralaya park today.

He administered pledge to the employees to work with devotion and diligence to make Madhya Pradesh the best state of the world on the occasion. CM Chouhan said that the state government is working with new commitment and thought. After intensive deliberations, efforts are made to eliminate difficulties of all the sections of the society. Several works related to development and welfare of the employees have been undertaken and will be carried out in future too. Respect and work for all is the policy and tradition of the state government. Referring to various contexts related to low payment to the teachers, Chouhan said that the government is sensitive.

Remarkable schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojna are being implemented. Teachers are now getting around Rs. 35 thousand salaries, who used to get Rs. 500 salary before. Justified demands of the employees are being fulfilled without demand. Chouhan congratulating the employees said that this is the result of cooperation and hard work that the state has become leader in the country for highest growth rate which was negative in the past. Agriculture growth rate is above 20 percent continuously since last four years which is remarkable in the world. Irrigation capacity has gone up to 40 lakh hectares from 7.5 lakh hectares. Road network has been laid.

State has become power surplus state. Increase has been made in the salaries of the employees during his government and per capita income is increased to Rs. 60 thousand from Rs. 13 thousand. CM Chouhan said that the decision to ban currency notes was utmost challenging. This kind of decision can only be taken by the strong person like the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Poor are happy with this decision. Game plan made by the enemy country to hurt Indian economy has shattered. Back of the terrorism has been broken and it is a hard blow for the black money arrangement. This decision will also stop corruption and will make nation more stronger.

He further said that cashless transactions and plastic money is the need of the hour and we have to move towards it with great pace. Emphasising on the need to conserve Narmada River, he said that plantation will be done at both the banks of the river. Farmers situate at the banks of Narmada will be encouraged for fruits plantation. They will be compensated at the rate of Rs. 20 thousand per hectare to bear the loss. Chouhan informed that the scheme has been prepared by the state government to pay fee for the talented poor students wish to pursue studies in reputed educational institutions. Minister for Revenue Umashankar Gupta said that 11 years tenure of the state government has shown what is not possible in golden Madhya Pradesh.

Welfare works concerning all the sections have been carried out. Formation of People’s rule took its shape for people’s welfare in the state. Minister of State for General Administration Lalsingh Arya said that atmosphere of happiness, equality and equanimity is formed in the state during the last 11 years. He urged the employees not to undertake work which hurts common man. President Mantralayeen Karmchari Sangh Sudhir Nayak said that the employees are getting everything without demand during the last 11 years. Welfare works for all have been carried out.

He further mentioned that the Sanvad Sammelan will be organized for two days every year now. Deliberations between employees will be held on first day and it will be presented before the Chief Minister on the second day. State President Lipik Vargiya Karmchari Sangh Manoj Vajpai also addressed the programme. At the beginning Chouhan performed pooja of Maa Narmada and 11 girls.

Vande Matram and Madhya Pradesh Gaan was recited by Sushri Suhasini Joshi and her team. Folk song Banbuliya on glory of Maa Narmada was presented by the folk artists. Programme was conducted by Subhash Verma. A report of high level committee on cadre drawbacks was presented to the Chief Minister Chouhan. Chairman State Mineral Development Corporation Shiv Choubey, Chairman State Employees Welfare Committee Ramesh Chandra Sharma were present in the programme.