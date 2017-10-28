Emaar India awarded ‘Developer of the Year’

Agencies, New Delhi

Real estate developer Emaar India was awarded as the Developer of the Year in the Residential category at the 9th Realty Plus Conclave & Excellence Award 2017-North. The award was bestowed on Emaar India as a mark of its commitment towards quality and customer satisfaction, for demonstrating leadership and innovation in design and development of residential properties, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Sanjay Malhotra, CEO, Emaar India said, “Emaar is at the cusp of a great transition, echoing the transformation of the real estate industry in India. As a customer-centric entity, we have been singularly focused on swift execution and seamless delivery of all our ongoing projects at the earliest.”

“Going forth, our aim as a developer of world-class integrated communities is to deliver finest lifestyle experiences to our customers,” he added. The company also bagged the ‘Green Project of the Year’ award for its LEED-certified IT-Park development Digital Greens located in Gurugram on the Golf Course Extension road.

The realty company is also committed to deliver 11,000 units by end of FY 2018-19, beginning with delivering over 3,000 units in the year 2017.