Emaar India awarded ‘Developer of the Year’

October 28, 2017 4:25 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Real estate developer Emaar India was awarded as the Developer of the Year in the Residential category at the 9th Realty Plus Conclave & Excellence Award 2017-North. The award was bestowed on Emaar India as a mark of its commitment towards quality and customer satisfaction, for demonstrating leadership and innovation in design and development of residential properties, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Sanjay Malhotra, CEO, Emaar India said, “Emaar is at the cusp of a great transition, echoing the transformation of the real estate industry in India. As a customer-centric entity, we have been singularly focused on swift execution and seamless delivery of all our ongoing projects at the earliest.”

“Going forth, our aim as a developer of world-class integrated communities is to deliver finest lifestyle experiences to our customers,” he added. The company also bagged the ‘Green Project of the Year’ award for its LEED-certified IT-Park development Digital Greens located in Gurugram on the Golf Course Extension road.

The realty company is also committed to deliver 11,000 units by end of FY 2018-19, beginning with delivering over 3,000 units in the year 2017.

