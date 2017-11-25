Electric Vehicle policy in Telangana by next month

Agencies, Hyderabad

The Telangana government will unveil Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by December end this year.

The policy would support EVs and a draft policy was almost ready and we are waiting for feedback from the Transport and Municipal Administration Departments on the proposals, Telangana government Principal Secretary (Inofrmation Technology) Mr Jayesh Ranjan told reporters on the sidelines of an event where Mahindra Electric, part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and Zoomcar, India’s leading Car Rental Company, announced launch of shared mobility here today.

Once we get the feedback, the draft policy will be sent to the government for approval, he said. The policy to be unveiled by next month-end, he said it would delve into a range of aspects associated with EVs from a manufacturer, buyer and user perspective.

We already consulted industry and exporters on the EV policy, he said and expressing hope that this policy would attract EV manufacturers. The policy is expected to push for incentives to manufacture such vehicles, tax sops to ensure parity in the price of EVs with that of petrol/diesel vehicles and availability of the battery charging infrastructure.

The policy will also provide necessary regulatory framework for the sector, Mr Ranjan said the government will amend certain laws so that the power can be drawn from power stations for charging facilities.

The Electric Vehicle would play a key role in ensuring last mile connectivity for commuters of Hyderabad Metro which is set to be launched on November 28, he said. Hyderabad Metro Rail has already tied-up with Uber and Ola to ensure last mile connectivity to and from metro stations, he informed.

Though the EV market is very small, Mahindra will start the production at its facility in Zaheerabad in Telangana, Mr Ranjan said.