Elections to Vice-President’s office to be held on Aug 5

Agencies, New Delhi

The Election Commission today announced that elections to the office of Vice -President of the country will be held on August 5. Announcing the date schedules, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said formal notification will be issued on July 4 and last date of nominations will be July 18.

He said altogether 790 MPs will be eligible for exercising their right and cast votes. Of these, 245 are Rajya Sabha members including 12 nominated and 545 Lok Sabha including two nominated members, Mr Zaidi said.