Elaborate security for PM’s Mahoba, Varanasi visit

Agencies, Mahoba

High alert has been sounded in this district of Uttar Pradesh in view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24 to launch the PM Agriculture Irrigation scheme.

The district, under the Bundelkhand region, has been turned into a fortress with SPG sleuths taking up security measures for the PM’s programme which also includes a massive rally.

Sharp shooters of central forces, along with commandos, have been deployed for the same. Mr Modi is slated to spend around 90 minutes in Mahoba to address a public meeting on the Kanpur-Sagar highway, which around 2 lakh people are likely to attend.

The Centre has rushed ten companies of CRPF to strengthen the security besides six companies of PAC and over 2,000 policemen, including officers. Meanwhile, similar security would be in place in Varanasi, where the Prime Minister will visit after Mahoba on the same day.