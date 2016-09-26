Eighth International Echo Course & Workshop inagurated

Bhopal : The Eighth International Course and Workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Navin C. Nanda, Course Director from USA and renowned echocardiographer. He said that this is the eighth time this course is being organised.

He said that he has never seen so many varieties of cardiac cases in one day. He praised Dr. Manoria for the Superb Organisational capacity. He further said that small conferences are always better because there is lot of Interaction and this is a conference where all of us learn a lot. Dr. I.B. Vijayalakshmi, Bangluru delivered her experience on various types of congenital heart diseases.

She further said that Dr. Manoria has put Bhopal on the map of India in terms of health. Organizing Chairman Dr. P.C. Manoria said Imaging in cardiology is everything and Echocardiography is the most widely used imaging technology in the world. It is an indispensible tool in evaluation and management of patients with heart diseases.

With this technique one can directly visualize any part of the heart and pick up diseases easily, be it heart attack or valvular heart disease or congenital heart disease The magic of echocardiography continues unabated throughout the globe. Dr P.C. Manoria said that echocardiography has therefore become the third eye of the cardiologist. Dr P. C. Manoria further said that Echocardiography is a patient friendly test and no preparation is required for it.

Organizing Secretary Dr. Pankaj Manoria said that live demonstration of echocardiography was exhibited on patients with different types of heart disease which immensely benefited the delegates. Several interesting cases of echocardiography were also demonstrated.

He further said that in future it is likely we may be using echocardiography in place of stethoscope. Dr. S.K. Parashar offered vote of thanks. Delegates from different parts of the country participated in the conference in large numbers and appreciated the proceedings of the programme.