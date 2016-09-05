Efforts should be made to curb corruption, black money & tax evasion : PM

Agencies, Hangzhou

Highlighting the importance of stable economic and financial system for growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged global leaders to focus on elimination of corruption, black money and tax evasion for effective financial governance. “We need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders.

Need to track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and tax offenders,” he said at the second day of G20 Summit. The Prime Minister also said, “There is need of break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking services that hide the corrupt and their deeds.”

He emphasised that the long delayed 15th General Review of Quotas must be completed by 2017 Annual meetings. Mr Modi stressed on the need arises for regular dialogue between global financial institutions by saying, “We need a regular dialogue between the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Regional Financial Arrangements and Bilateral Swap Arrangements.”

He also professed India’s support for Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) recommendations and calls on countries to commit to the timeline of 2017-2018. On energy front, Mr Modi said, “We need energy to support developmental needs. Balanced mix of nuclear, renewal energy and fossil fuels should be at core of our policy.”