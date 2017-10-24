EESL, M&M announces partnership for LED replacement prog

Agencies, New Delhi

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd), part of the 19 billion dollar Mahindra Group, on Monday announced that they have collaborated for a LED replacement programme with energy efficient (EE) alternatives across Mahindra’s 18 manufacturing facilities in India.

This collaboration is EESL’s first private sector engagement to promote energy efficient appliances in a working space and is aimed at encouraging private sector to adopt EE appliances.

According to a release, the installation of LED lighting will save 20 million units of electricity per annum. Mahindra has made an investment of Rs 16 crore in this project.

Technical assistance, Cost efficient procurement and project management services for this project across all Mahindra facilities have been provided by EESL.

In addition, energy audits are being undertaken in six manufacturing facilities of Mahindra to explore further energy saving opportunities which include waste heat recovery, energy efficient motors and heating, ventilating & air-conditioning (HVAC) etc.

EESL will also help Mahindra in the training and capacity building of its employees to use the new energy efficient equipment and adopt efficient practice to conserve energy. Under the aegis of this programme EESL will enable Mahindra to manage its energy needs efficiently and affordably.

Speaking on the initiative, Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL, said, “This partnership marks a very significant step towards promoting an energy efficient lifestyle among corporates and large facilities in India.

We are very happy that Mahindra & Mahindra has undertaken this initiative and has set an example for the industry.” Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner EESL in making our manufacturing facilities energy efficient. At Mahindra, we view sustainability as a vital business strategy thereby helping our stakeholders to rise.

As a responsible organization not only have we adopted energy efficient solutions in our manufacturing facilities but have also encouraged our suppliers, dealer partners and employees to do so, to reduce carbon emission for a cleaner, smarter and greener tomorrow”.

Mahindra became the first company in the world to commit to doubling energy productivity by 2030. It has also committed to invest $10 per ton of carbon emitted in technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. The partnership with EESL will go a long way in fulfilling these commitments.