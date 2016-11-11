EDUSCAPE 2016 organized in St.Mary’s Convent

Bhopal : St. Mary’s Convent Sr. Secondary School, Tulsi Nagar organized EDUSCAPE 2016, the school annual exhibition on all subjects here on Thursday the November 10th in memory of Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s dream – Vision 2020 which was the theme of the exhibition, the school was also commemorating the “World Science Day”.

The chief guest on the occasion was his grace Rt. Rev. Dr. Leo Cornelio- Archbishop Bhopal. At the onset of the program the divine light was lighted by the Chief Guest Rt. Rev. Dr. Leo Cornelio — Archbishop Bhopal, Principal Sr. Mary C.D., Supervisor — Ms. Anu Johnson, Vice President PTA, Mr. M.M. Rout, Secretary PTA, Mr. Sanjay Shrivastava, Ex-officio Mr. Sanjeev Bhargava to enlighten and ignite the minds of all who were present on the occasion, followed by Prayer dance and welcome song.

Thereafter various judges who had been invited to judge the exhibition from various reputed schools of Bhopal were ushered to the exhibition rooms for judgment. Principal Sr. Mary C.D. addressed the gathering and accorded a warm welcome to one and all. She also appreciated the efforts of the students who worked very hard to make so many wonderful exhibits.

The scholarship for the toppers of Twelfth standard alongwith the toppers of all the classes was also given away during the cultural programmes. Various cultural fiesta also marked the event which kept the guests enchanted.

The cultural programmes showcased the student’s artistic bent of mind in today’s technologically and digitally advanced society. Students had prepared umpteen number of admirable exhibits in all the subjects in the form of Charts, Working and non working models which displayed the potential and caliber of the students.

The chief attraction were the Planetarium, heritage corner, Hindi and English dramatics. The Chief guest and the judges appreciated the efforts of the students and applauded them. In his address the Chief guest Rev. Dr. Cornelio said that today’s generation is not only intelligent but also innovative and creative.