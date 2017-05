Agencies, New Delhi

The Election Commission today cancelled by-election to Anantnag Lok Sabha scheduled to take place on May 25 for the second time, citing poor law and order in the state.

The bypoll to the seat, fallen vacant due to the resignation of Ms Mehbooba Mufti, was earlier slated to be held on April 12, but was deferred to May 25 at the request of the state administration.