EBRD to sign Cooperation agreement with International Solar Alliance

Agencies, New Delhi

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will sign a joint declaration in New Delhi on November 2 to promote solar energy in the countries where both the organisations operate.

The agreement will be signed by Nandita Parshad, the EBRD’s Managing Director for Energy and Natural Resources and Upendra Tripathy, the ISA’s interim Director General, at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi. EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, will attend the event.

The ISA was launched on 30 November 2015, during the COP21 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President François Hollande.