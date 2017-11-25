Eastern Communications Partners with Tata Consultancy Services for OSS/BSS Transformation

Agencies, Mumbai

IT Major, Tata Consultancy Services today said that Eastern Communications, a leading enterprise service provider in the Philippines has successfully implemented TCS HOBS, TCS next-generation platform for subscription based digital businesses.

Eastern Communications chose TCS as strategic partner to replace its B2B segment offerings. TCS HOBS was selected to help enable Eastern Communications to modernise legacy systems, expand service offerings, enhance customer experience and create new revenue streams.

Adopting a platform-based service model gives Eastern Communications, one of the Philippines’ most established telecom operators, a strategic advantage in a competitive market.

Emmanuel D. Caido, Head of IT, Eastern Communications ‘A new paradigm of innovation, agility and customer-centricity is reshaping the communication industry, and more than ever, you need to have the best digital technology and expert capabilities enabling your strategy.

We selected TCS based on their proven track record in the global telecom industry. TCS has been a great partner in our digital journey, helping Eastern Communications modernize its legacy billing system.’ TCS migrated 27 services and over 4,000 B2B product offerings to TCS’ HOBS, including voice, data and managed service.

The programme was completed in 18 months. As a result, Eastern Communications is now able to faster provision and manage the customer-lifecycle across product management, sales, service assurance, revenue management and operation.

Customer experience is better personalised, and products and services are launched at a much faster rate than previously. Highlights include an 80% improvement in time required to launch of new business, 70% of payments now done via bulk.

Vikram Singh, Country Manager, TCS Philippines ‘We are proud to have been selected as the technology partner to help thePhilippines’ premier communications provider capture new revenue streams and synergies with partners and optimise various touch points in the customer lifecycle.

Eastern Communications is now more agile and better-enabled to take on new business opportunities as a digitally transformed and future-ready enterprise.’