EAC recommendations for a new dam at Attappady kept in abeyance : Centre

Agencies, Chennai

In what could be termed as a big victory for Tamil Nadu and the consistent efforts taken by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Central Government has kept in abeyance the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that allowed Kerala to conduct an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study for construction of a new dam at Attappady.

Following a resolution, moved by Ms Jayalalithaa and unanimously adopted in the State Assembly on September two this year, the Centre has written to the Tamil Nadu Government announcing that the EAC recommendations were kept in abeyance.

In response to the letter written by the Chief Minister attaching the copies of the Assembly resolution, the Centre said ‘the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and it has been decided to keep the recommendations by Expert Appraisal Committee, in abeyance, till the references filed in Supreme Court against the Order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal are settled or get a positive consent for the ensuing Project from the Tamil Nadu Government.’

An official statement here today said because of the continuous steps taken by Ms Jayalalithaa, the Union Government has kept in abeyance the EAC recommendations on a new dam by Kerala at Attappady.

Listing out various steps taken by the state government and the letters written by the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Centre, the statement said the State Assembly had adopted an unanimous resolution urging the Centre to reject the EAC recommendations allowing Kerala to conduct EIA study for a new dam at Attappady, and not to allow any projects by Karnataka and Kerala till the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee comes into force and judicial references were finally settled.