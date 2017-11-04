Drishyam Play launches its latest song Main Banjar

Mumbai, Drishyam Play, the latest initiative of Drishyam Films that curates and promotes fresh music from different parts of our country, has launched its latest song Main Banjar on their YouTube channel.According to an official statement, the song will be featured in Drishyam Films’ upcoming film, ‘Kadvi Hawa’.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker (Padmashree) Nila Madhab Panda (of I am Kalam fame), ‘Kadvi Hawa’ deals with the issue of climate change and stars Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Tillotama Shome in lead roles.

Main Banjar, composed by Santosh Jagdale is a haunting ballad which features the soulful vocals of Mohan Kannan and some thought provoking lyrics by Mukta Bhatt.

The talented Mohan Kannan who has lent his melodious vocals to Main Banjar said, ‘I’m very proud to be a part of this intense song, written brilliantly by Mukta Bhatt and composed wonderfully by Santosh Jagdale.

At a time when most songs and films are made on love and romance, it’s great to have a topic like climate change and its repercussions forming the basis for the creative expressions.’