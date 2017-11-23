Drilling and underground explosion for oil deposits exploration in Vidisha

Staff Reporter, Vidisha

One side Farmers in Vidisha have finished sowing of their crops on the other side under permission Alfa-Geo Company opted Hasua Madankhedi Road for the survey of Petroleum deposits exploration.

The Exploring team conducted more than 100 Drillings with underground blasts in more than 50 farms for explore the probability of presence of petroleum deposits. The Petroleum deposits are not found in underground pools rather it is located within the pores and cracks of the rock.

To look for clues for exploration of petroleum deposits aerial photography, satellite imaging and analysis of rocks is done. To analysis the rocks underground explosions are set with dynamite, waves created are recorded and studied by computers .

In Vidisha too with the help of satellite survey was conducted at Hasua Madankhedi Road . Sensors were fixed at multiple places at 20 metres and drillings were done at 60 metres. With the help of which exploration of petroleum deposits can be explored up to the depth of 20000 feet.

Sensor and computers work in coordination. For the survey they used 30 KM area. Drilling and Blast were performed with the help of more than six vehicles at the same time. Drilling Machine, Two AC and Generators were equipped in the vehicles. More than 100 drillings and blastings were performed.

Farmers whose names are Imratsingh, Dheerajsingh, Santosh Dangi whose farm land is less than 20 bigas said they have sown Gram Crop which is damaged. They also said compensation for damage will be paid in a month.